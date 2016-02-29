EDWARDSVILLE - Former Edwardsville Mayor Steve Ellsworth, 72, died on Saturday, Feb. 27, leaving a legacy for his work in the Edwardsville community.

Ellsworth’s four years as mayor were active and supportive of the Edwardsville community that he spent his entire life in, former Edwardsville Mayor Gary Niebur said.

“Steve was one of the first people I went to and sought input when I pondered running for mayor,” Niebur said. “He was a dear friend and mentor. He was very supportive and encouraged me to do so. He did many things that helped make Edwardsville a great place.”

At a young age, Ellsworth was highly active in the Edwardsville Jaycees and Rotary. He was once the president of the Jaycees chapter. He was also involved with the Edwardsville YMCA, Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce and the local Boy Scout Council.

Niebur said Ellsworth was an avid supporter of the Edwardsville YMCA for many years.

“Steve and his family and business contributed to all our capital campaigns at the YMCA and the annual campaign,” Niebur said. “Steve was a very humble person and cared deeply about our community.”

When Niebur became Edwardsville mayor he appointed Ellsworth to the Edwardsville Zoning Board and he served many years there. He was also part of the public safety facilities committee.

Ellsworth State Farm Insurance Agency has a life that has lasted for probably 60 years, Niebur said, and is a an Edwardsville landmark business. The business started with Steve's father. Steve Ellsworth was active in the business up to the time of his death.

Niebur said when he pondered running for mayor, Ellsworth was one of the first people he talked to about his interest.

“He was very supportive of me and others who were willing to step forward and run for public office,” Niebur said. “He did a great job for the city and as a mentor. This community has lost a person who played a big role in making Edwardsville what it is today.”

Niebur said Ellsworth was not only a successful businessman in the insurance area, but involved in the community a considerable amount with some of his other time.

“He was a good man,” Niebur said. “I am saddened by his passing, but will forever treasure his friendship. He was just a good guy, who cared about family, friends and community.”

