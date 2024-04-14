GRANITE CITY – Alton’s Sam Elliott-Barnes won both the 100 and 400 meters, Collinsville thrower Devin Habermehl won both the shot put and discus throw, Highland’s Dalla Mancinas won the 3,200 meters, and other area athletes showed very good performances at the Granite City boys track Invitational meet, held Friday at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field and around the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex.

The team standings were unavailable, but many local athletes had good performances and times throughout the meet, with near-perfect conditions all throughout the afternoon and evening.

In the 100 meters, Elliott-Barnes won with a time of 10.78 seconds, with Jersey’s Casey Barkowski second at 11.14 seconds, Amari Rodgers-Parrott of Collinsville was third at 11.25 seconds, Alton’s Cincere Ruffin came in sixth at 11.41 seconds, and Aiden Talley of Jersey was ninth at 11.63 seconds. In the 200 meters, the winner was Troy McLean of Belleville West was the winner at 21.98 seconds, with Borkowski second at 22,62 seconds, Elliott-Barnes was third at 22.82 seconds, Jalek Nelson of Collinsville was fourth at 23.14 seconds, the Redbirds’ Jaylen Holeman was fifth at 23.15 seconds, and Granite’s Demontez Bush was ninth at 24,13 seconds.

Elliott-Barnes won the 400 meters with a time of 50.31 seconds, with Nelson coming in second at 50.95 seconds, Antonio Dean of the Warriors was seventh at 52.48 seconds, and Donnie Miller of Highland came in eighth at 53.66 seconds. The 800 meters went to Adam Potocki of Ft. Zumwalt West, who had a time of 2:02.18, with the Kahoks’ Trey Peterson second at 2l:03,43, Alton’s Hank McClaine was fourth at 2:04.93, fifth place went to Adin Roach of Highland, who came in at 2:07.12, Adam Macias of Alton was sixth at 2:09.29, and the Panthers’ Matthew Bishop was 10th at 2:13.10.

The Warriors’ Landon Harris won the 1,600 meters at 4:26.13, with Mancinas second at 4:30.61, the Kahoks’ Andrew Gonski was third at 4:38.80, Noah Gallivan of Alton was fourth at 4:46.33, teammate Ben Helfrich placed sixth at 5:05.33, and Adam Gillison of Highland was seventh at 5:09.86. Mancinas won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:04.87, with teammate Christian Knobloch second at 10:13.31, Gallivan was third at 10:25.95, and Helfrich was fifth at 10:49.36.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters went to Jalyn Cole of Belleville West, with a time of 15.01 seconds, with the Redbirds’ Alphonso Fletcher coming in fifth at 17,19 seconds, Jersey’s Adam Kribs was sixth at 17.33 seconds, the Kahoks’ Adam Frazier was 17.48 seconds, and teammate Carter Grigsby was 10th at 18.33 seconds. Charlie McAfoos of Alton won the 300 meters, having a time of 42.71 seconds, with Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo of Collinsville coming in seventh at 46.21 seconds, Zane Hoover of the Redbirds was eighth at 46.51, and the Warriors’ Kordai Bond was 10th at 47.44 seconds.

In the relay races, Alton won the 4x100 meters at 43.23 seconds, with Collinsville second at 43.52 seconds, Jersey was sixth at 45.70 seconds, Granite came in seventh at 46.08 seconds, an Highland was 10th at 50.24 seconds. The winners of the 4x200 meters were Springfield Southeast at 1:31.33, with Alton third at 1:32.31, Highland was fifth at 1:35.09, Jersey came in sixth at 1:35.28, Granite City was seventh at 1:35.62, and Collinsville was. Ninth at 1:38.57, Belleville West took the 4x400 meters at 3:28.73, with Alton second at 3:31.30, Highland came in sixth at 3:44.74, Granite was seventh at 3:46.94, and Collinsville finished eighth at 3:56.53. in the 4x800 meters, Ft. Zumwalt West won with a time of 8:13.43, while Highland was second at 8:32.74, Granite was fourth at 9:01,59, and Collinsville came in sixth at 9:20.92,

In the field events, Habermehl won the shot put with a distance of 16.55 meters, with Sean Steinacher of Jersey third at 14.25 meters, Elijah Stuekel of Alton was fourth at 14.08 meters, teammate Darian Johnson was fifth at 13.63 meters, Kaden Hearn of the Kahoks was sixth at 12.39 meters, and the Warriors’ Leon Owens was ninth at 12.12 meters. Habermehl also won the discus throw with a distance of 48.29 meters, with teammate Shane Box finishing third at 41.45 meters, Johnson was fourth at 40.71 meters, and Liam Kobbberman of Highland was ninth at 33.75 meters,

Isaiah Ford of the Warriors cleared 1.93 meters to win the high jump, while Kribs finished fifth, going over at 1,78 meters, an teammate Dylan Burch was eighth at 1.68 meters, Ayden Gratzl of Collinsville won the pole vault, going over at 3.81 meters, with teammate Ben Stallings placing second at 3.66 meters, and Jersey’s Aaron Hughes was fifth, clearing 2.44 meters.

Braden Missey of the Maroons won the long jump, going 6.24 meters to win, with DeAndre Brown of the Kahoks finishing fifth at 5.83 meters, Jeremiah Blakely of Alton was sixth at 5.82 meters, Cam Ward of Highland was eighth at 5.80 meters, teammate Gavin Klaus was ninth at 5.66 meters, and Javier Cass of Granite City was 10th at 5.18 meters, In the triple jump, the winner was Dynami Walker of the Warriors, who went 12,78 meters, with Ford coming in fifth at 12,02 meters, Kribs was eighth at 11.35 meters, and the Bulldogs’ Daniel Wick and Blakely tied for 10th, both going 10.70 meters,

