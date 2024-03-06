ALTON - Alton junior guard Hassani Elliott is a player loaded with talent and will return for the 2024-2025 season for the Redbirds.

For his boys' basketball efforts, Elliott is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Alton's head boys coach Dylan Dudley said Sani has more responsibilities than anyone on the Redbirds team as the lead guard.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"As with anyone who has the ball in his hands a lot, he needs to know where everyone should be and who needs to get the ball every possession, all of that can be easier said than done, but he does day after day."

Dudley added: "Sani and I have a special relationship which goes way beyond the basketball court. I have been hard on him since we got here two years ago and he has never backed away from my expectations. He has earned all his responsibilities and many times during the game he is calling the offense, not me. His leadership during timeouts with his voice as well as pre-game and post-game is heard and respected by everyone in our program.

"He loves being a Redbirds basketball player, his care factor for our success is extremely high. He is what we want in our players; tough, competitive and willing to work. His future is very bright on and off the court.”

Again, congrats to Elliott on his Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month honor for the Redbirds.

More like this: