ALTON - It’s not every day that athletes from around the Riverbender area earn their way to a state tournament, but Marquette Catholic has pumped out quite a few in recent times, especially for golf.

Ellie Kane, a senior, finished her season tied for 13th in the first round of the IHSA girls golf individual tournament. She shot an 80 for the day and tied with four other golfers. However, she’s quick to acknowledge her teammates for an excellent season as well.

“I feel like we had a really good season as a team, we had a lot of fun together,” Kane said. “I wish the best of luck to all the girls too.”

Kane was a standout golfer for the Explorers who finished third in a 12-team regional tournament. That was the most memorable moment for Kane during the 2017 season. Her two best performances of the season were shooting a 40 in the Explorers first match of the season against Alton High School and then a 38 at Lone Oak Golf Course in Carrollton.

As for getting through a typical all-day golf tournament, Kane said she, “keeps [her] head in the game and [doesn’t] think about anything else. “It’ll work out in the end, and I’ll get through it.”

Kane said that she does not intend on further pursuing her golf career in college, but will look forward to playing on a recreational basis.

