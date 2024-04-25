BETHALTO - As Ella Landers looks back at her high school career, the Civic Memorial senior has to admit: She’s had four very successful years.

For her accomplishments, Ella Landers is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Landers is a member of the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. She also participates in the mathematics honor society, Mu Alpha Theta, as well as the Spanish Honor Society.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Landers has been on the high honor roll every semester of high school. This hasn’t been easy, but she puts in a lot of work to make it look effortless.

She clearly excels in her classes, but she has the skills and the determination to also succeed as a student-athlete. Landers is a varsity player on the Civic Memorial softball team. Landers knows the importance of balancing academics with athletics, and she handles this responsibility well.

When she’s not in school, Landers works at the Bethalto Splash Pad and spends time with her loved ones. She enjoys watching movies and reading.

High school has been a lot of hard work, but it’s all paid off as Landers prepares to graduate and attend college.

“I will be going to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing,” Landers said.

Congratulations to Ella for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

