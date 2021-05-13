Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY– Seniors Bryon Kidd and Whitney Klee from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks May Students of the Month.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on multiple achievements including leadership skills, moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Students receive a certificate from the Elks at Senior Recognition in May.

BRYON KIDD

Three-time year Bowling Team Captain ... Student Council Thanksgiving and Christmas Baskets Volunteer ... Member of National Honor Society ... Sophomore Bowler of the Year ... Accelerated Honors ... Member of Foreign Language Club, Saturday Scholar Program, Science Club and Student Council.

WHITNEY KLEE

President of Student Council ... Captain of the GCHS Dance Team ... Student Council Thanksgiving and Christmas Baskets Volunteer ... Nominated for Illinois Leadership Seminar ... National History Leadership Award ... Four-year member of Drama and Swimming Team ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Spirit Club and Varsity Club.

