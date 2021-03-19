GRANITE CITY – Seniors Elena Schulz and Lucas Wilson from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks March Students of the Month.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on multiple achievements including leadership skills, moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Students receive a certificate from the Elks at Senior Recognition in May.

ELENA SCHULZ

Student Council Executive Board ... Four-year member of football and basketball cheerleading team ... Cheerleading Group Leader ... All-American Cheerleader ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Two-time IHSA Cheerleading Qualifier Volunteer Cheer Coach ... Four-year volunteer for Thanksgiving and Christmas Basket collection and distribution ... Three Little Bird for Life and Haunted Barn volunteer ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Saturday Scholar Program, Student Council and Varsity Club.

LUCAS WILSON

Three-year member of Concert Band, Marching Band and Pep Band ... Three-year member of Bowling and Track and Field Team ... Bowling Team Captain ... Volunteer at Haunted Barn and NHS Blood Drive ... National Honor Society and Saturday Scholars Program ... Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Rotary Student of the Month.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

