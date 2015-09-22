GODFREY – Elizabeth Grant, professor of Speech at Lewis and Clark Community College, recently received the 2015 Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Award.

“I am very honored to receive the Emerson Award. Teaching is a calling for me,” Grant said. “I always knew I wanted to teach from an early age. When I got into my speech classes in college, I knew I had found my path.”

“Working at Lewis and Clark is a dream come true because I wanted a place where I could teach, serve, and be a more integral part of the campus community.”

Grant has been a faculty member at L&C since 2008. She teaches Public Speaking, Public and Private Communication, Interpersonal communication and Small Group Communication at Lewis and Clark.

She also is co-chair of the college’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.

Grant grew up in Vandalia, Illinois, and currently resides in Edwardsville with her husband and two sons.

She received her Master of Arts in Speech Communication from Eastern Illinois University.

Grant’s contributions extend beyond her classroom. She often attends athletic or music events to support her students, and she volunteers for a variety of causes and organizations.

She created and hosts the “You Have a Voice Humanities in Speech Contest” which is held annually in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre inside L&C’s Hatheway Cultural Center. Grant supplies the cash prizes for the contest, which empowers students to give a speech that focuses on the human condition.

Grant instills the importance of community in her students, who also volunteer with her each year during the college’s “Make a Difference Day,” a part of Lewis and Clark Cares Week. This past spring, she and her students helped work on a Habitat for Humanity home and also volunteered at Main Street Community Center.

“Elizabeth is an energetic and compassionate speech teacher,” said Jill O’Shea Lane, L&C dean of Transfer Programs. “She models the behaviors she expects her students to strive to achieve in a supportive and creative atmosphere. She stays current in her field and continually investigates effective teaching practices”

“Elizabeth supports other faculty in their pursuit of teaching excellence and emulates the spirit of the Emerson Award,” Lane said. “The staff, administration, faculty, and students of Lewis and Clark are extremely lucky to have Elizabeth Grant as a faculty member.”

Each year, the Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Awards recognize more than 100 educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area – from kindergarten teachers to college professors – who are examples of excellence in their field.

This annual event is a significant recognition of the dedicated professionals who have chosen to pursue careers in teaching.

This year marks the 22nd year Lewis and Clark has participated in this regional recognition program.

