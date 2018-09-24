EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is excited to announce that their Open House Extravaganza is back! On Sunday, October 7, 2018, fabulous homes across St. Clair and Madison Counties, Illinois will be showcased in this semiannual Open Doors – Open Houses event. A complete list of homes can be found at their website OpenDoorsOpenHouses.com or bhhsEliteProperties.com. You can also find information on their company Facebook page that will include maps and special giveaways. Their list of open houses is being continuously updated so check back often.

For the Extravaganza, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties agents are gathering together some of our many listings. For those interested in selling, the Open Doors – Open Houses event offers wonderful exposure. Because of this, if someone is considering listing their home, this is a great opportunity to reach prospective buyers. This is also the perfect opportunity for those interested in moving to get a look at many homes all in one day without pressure or commitment.

“We are thrilled that so many of our agents joined in to participate in this big open house event”, stated Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties. “It’s going to be a great afternoon for our sellers and visitors, and we’re inserting some fun with prize drawings too”.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, October 7, 2018 and look for the open house signs with the gold stars blowing in the breeze for this semiannual Open Doors – Open Houses Extravaganza for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com/ or call 618-628-2400 or 618-655-4100.

