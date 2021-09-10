ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 2408 to increase utility rates and put thousands of people out of work in Illinois:

“I voted against the energy bill approved tonight because it severely impacts manufacturing jobs in the Metro East. It schedules Prairie State Energy Campus for closure, putting hundreds of people out of work in our region and thousands out of work throughout Illinois. The energy bill forces the largest utility rate increase in the history of Illinois onto ratepayers. Manufacturers need electricity to manufacture, the bill approved today will result in less energy produced to meet our energy demands, leaving businesses with nowhere to turn except to move out of Illinois. The energy policies coming out of Springfield and Washington continue to harm manufacturing jobs in our state. I hope the State Senate votes down this bad energy bill when they meet in Springfield next week.”

