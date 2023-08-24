ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued the following statement in Illinois’ most recent corruption trial verdict of Tim Mapes, former House Speaker Mike Madigan’s closest ally:

“Federal prosecutors remain undefeated in their fight against corruption at 5-0 with today’s guilty verdict of former Democrat House Speaker Mike Madigan’s closest ally, Tim Mapes. With five Democrat political insiders tied to Madigan being found guilty of corruption so far this year, it’s another reminder of why lawmakers at the State House need to enact strong anti-corruption reforms. It’s unfortunate these reforms are not being considered in the Democrat-controlled legislature. I hope when we return to the fall veto session if not sooner, we have the opportunity to vote on meaningful reforms aimed at stopping corruption in Illinois government.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

May 3, 2023 - Area Legislators Issue Statements On Verdicts In ComEd Case Tied To Former House Speaker Michael Madigan

Sep 12, 2023 - U.S. Rep. Bost Issues Statement on Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Nov 6, 2023 - Veteran Reporter Takes On Illinois Corruption In New Mystery Novel

Dec 3, 2023 - ISP Announces Online Form To Report Suspected Public Corruption

Oct 2, 2023 - Bost Issues Statement On Potential Shutdown

 