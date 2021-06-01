Elik Statement on General Assembly Adopting Unbalanced Budget Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after House Democrats approved an unbalanced state budget scheduled to begin July 1, 2021: “The late-night antics continue in the Illinois legislature as the Democrats rushed through a state budget with less than 24-hour notice. The state budget spends billions without a plan to pay off debt. I am very disappointed this budget includes a pay raise for lawmakers and one billion in pork projects for Democrat districts. The makeup of the General Assembly is different today than it was in the past, unfortunately, the same spending schemes continue. I voted no on this budget because it makes promises the State of Illinois can’t afford to keep.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip