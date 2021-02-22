ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) is fulfilling a promise made to law-abiding gun owners by sponsoring House Bill 1892 (HB 1892) to repeal the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card Act and House Bill 1886 (HB 1886) to reduce concealed carry licensing fees.

Illinois is one of only four states in the U.S. that requires residents to pay the State to obtain permission to exercise their Constitutional right to bear arms. Licensed Illinois gun retailers are required to inspect a purchaser’s Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card before completing the sale. This is one of several areas where Illinois state law weighs more heavily on the lawful purchase and sale of firearms than laws enforced in other states.

According to Rep. Amy Elik, “Since I first took office, my office has received dozens of calls from constituents that are still waiting to receive their FOID. As of today, thousands are waiting to receive their firearm identification throughout the state. Illinois should eliminate the FOID as it is an unnecessary hurdle for law-abiding citizens. The FOID card is a deterrent for law-abiding gun owners as criminals don’t adhere to our gun laws and they are not concerned about obtaining firearm identification.”

Rep. Elik added, “When we eliminate the FOID card in Illinois, it doesn’t mean background checks go away. Federal waiting periods and background checks for firearm purchasers would remain in place for firearm purchasers. Again, just goes to show how unnecessary the FOID card truly is for law-abiding citizens.”

In addition to repealing the FOID and reducing concealed carry license fees, Rep. Elik introduced HB 1891 to repeal the ban on suppressors and HB 1885 to reduce the waiting period for individuals that hold a concealed carry license. Elik will also be co-sponsoring legislation to allow rifle hunting in Illinois.

Have a question or issue concerning the State of Illinois? You may contact State Representative Amy Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or visit RepElik.com.

