EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Republican candidates for State Representative Amy Elik (R-111th) and Lisa Ciampoli (R-112th), and Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser are today sharing their positions on two non-binding referenda on the November ballot for Madison County.

Elik, Ciampoli, and Slusser are urging a “yes” vote on the first advisory question on the ballot, which asks voters, “Shall members of the Illinois General Assembly change state law to stop automatic annual salary increases for legislators?"

“My opponent, Monica Bristow, believes lawmakers deserve annual raises, but I couldn’t disagree more,” said Elik, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and champion for cutting wasteful spending. “While the state is in a financial mess, we literally cannot afford to routinely increase lawmakers’ pay, and do so at the expense of taxpayers. I encourage voters to stand with me in voting yes on this referendum to urge the General Assembly to put a stop to this ridiculous practice.”

Both Elik and Ciampoli’s opponents - Monica Bristow and Katie Stuart--voted in favor of raising lawmaker pay. The cost of living adjustment (COLA) is written into the state’s constitution and is an automatic pay raise, unless legislation is filed and passed to prevent such a raise from being enacted. In 2019, the General Assembly, including Bristow and

Stuart, voted for a lawmaker pay raise in the state’s budget, and in 2020, no such legislation was passed to prohibit the constitutionally-required raises.

The second advisory question asks voters: “Shall retired Madison County employees and officials drawing a pension be permitted to also draw a salary for service in another position as an employee, official, or independent contractor of Madison County?"

Elik, Ciampoli, and Slusser stand together to urge a “no” vote on this question to end the practice of “double-dipping” in Madison County, thus saving property taxpayers hard-earned money.

“We can’t continue to allow this ‘double-dipping’ that has become the norm for elected officials,” said Ciampoli. “This is a self-serving practice that hurts taxpayers. Throughout this campaign, I have heard from families and business owners who can’t afford the heavy burden of high property taxes. Ending double-dipping in Madison County would help provide some much-needed relief area residents and businesses so desperately need. I urge voters to do the right thing and vote ‘no.’”

Treasurer Chris Slusser adds, “Although we’ve worked hard to lower costs and maintain high service levels in Madison County by keeping our tax levy flat for the last four years, earning record returns from investments, and increasing transparency, we can’t make up enough ground to cover Springfield’s insatiable spending habit. I urge residents to vote all the way to the bottom of your ballot, and make your voice heard on these two advisory questions.”

