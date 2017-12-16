ALTON - The iconic establishment named for one of Alton's most celebrated heroes will be no more as of New Year's Day 2018.

Russ Smith, owner of Elijah Ps, announced to his staff of approximately 25 the business could no longer keep open its doors. Smith, who was extremely emotional regarding the news told Riverbender.com Saturday evening, directly after a meeting with his staff.

Smith would not comment to the reason for the establishment closing at this time, saying more details would come later.

"We just want all of our friends to come out and see us a few more times before we close New Year's Day, " he said.

This closure will not affect Smith's other business, Bossanova's, he said.

Members of the staff told Riverbender.com the announcement was emotional, and Smith said he considered his staff to be like family to him.

Smith said he would go into more detail on the closure through social media in the near future.

