ALTON - The recent addition of a private event/party room at Elijah P.’s Burgers & Brews has been a tremendous success, owner Russ Smith said.

Parties ranging from retirements and birthdays to a big group of fans watching the Mizzou-Illinois basketball rivalry has kept the space booked consistently in January. Smith has strong expectations for the new venue for the future.

"Our first Monthly Beer School was held this week, entertaining an overflow crowd of more than 50 attendees," Elijah P.'s Burgers & Brews owner Russ Smith said. "Next, we have a tasting of a very hard to assemble group of whiskeys from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery will be held. Both events were organized by in house experts on beer and spirits."

Zach Pohlman is a Certified Cicerone who has worked at both breweries and multi tap venues, with extensive connections in the local brewery community. For the first beer school, Zach brought in four unique and sought after beers from 4 Hands Brewery in St. Louis, as well as head brewer Andy Burgio, Smith said.

Smith added that Trevor Ketteman is an admitted whiskey geek, with extensive knowledge gathered from years in the retail spirits trade. Trevor will be spearheading our Pappy Van Winkle Whiskey tasting, which includes tastings of 10-year-old, 12-year-old, 13-year-old, 15-year-old and 20-year-old Rye whiskeys from the renowned distillery.

Both staffers are available to host events here at Elijah P.’s. "Let us help you arrange a unique and special theme party for your next party or group gathering," Smith said.

For more information, contact 618-433-8445 or view the Elijah P.'s Burgers & Brews website at www.elijahps.com.

