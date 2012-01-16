Elijah P. Lovejoy
Elijah P. Lovejoy was born on November 8, 1802 in Albion, Maine. After graduating from Waterville College, he taught school and worked for a journal called The Times. In 1832 he created his own newspaper known as the St. Louis Observer. He wrote articles about anti-slavery. His editorial lead to many break-ins and damage to his printing press. He moved his family to Alton in late July 1836.On the night of November 7, 1837 Elijah was at his warehouse when a mob of angry men threw a burning torch on the roof. Lovejoy ran outside and was shot 5 times and died in just moments.
