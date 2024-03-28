ROXANA - Senior Elias Thies already had two years of varsity baseball experience and was looking forward to another good season as a junior in 2023.

Unfortunately, he never took the baseball field that year.

He was instead sidelined after tearing his ACL on the first day of wrestling practice.

However, he battled back from the injury to once again shine in both sports and that's why Elias is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Eli came back to wrestling and was on the team that finished third at the IHSA state tournament after a stellar season.

Then he went right back into baseball action where he's a mainstay at first base and oftentimes pitches.

"He's another grizzled vet who's started since he was a freshman," Roxana head baseball coach Jerry Wheaton said. "He's still working things back and he hasn't played this much baseball in a long time."

He's one of just three seniors on the baseball team this season along with Aidan Briggs and Kyle Campbell. The three of them each play a big role on the team.

