



ST. LOUIS – In partnership with Harris-Stowe University, Morgan Graves Consultants, LLC has announced today the theme and keynotes of the upcoming Elevate Conference. The theme of this year is ‘Engage, Evolve, Elevate ­– A Call to Action’ making change and tackling health disparities in the Black community.

As the third annual installment of the conference, this event is focused specifically on addressing health disparities between cultural and racial groups in the St. Louis area through education and empowerment.

The conference will begin at 9 a.m., October 29, both on-campus at Harris-Stowe University as well as virtually through livestream on Facebook and YouTube. The conference is free to attend. The event partners include Harris-Stowe University, the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, the City of St. Louis Health Department, St. Louis Regional Health Commission and Behavioral Health Response.

“We are very excited to present this conference in the blended format for this continued effort,” said Marnée Morgan, founder and principal of Morgan-Graves Consultants, LLC. “It is important now more than ever that we discuss health, wellness as interconnected concepts for our community, our families and for St. Louis.”

The commencement address will be delivered by Mayor Tishaura Jones, with additional keynotes by Dr. Fred Echols, director of the St. Louis City Department of Health and Dr. LaTonia Collins-Smith, president of Harris-Stowe University.

Event sponsorship is available, for more information, please reach out to Morgan Graves Consultants at 314.390.1882.

For information, please visit Elevate Conference.

About Morgan-Graves Consultants

Established in March 2015, Morgan Graves Consultants, LLC (MGC) is a minority-owned and operated consulting firm. MGC’s mission is to provide quality, integrity-based services for clients and partners. MGC supports business development solutions for both domestic and international-based entities, and operates with a team of consultants with expertise in strategic planning, evaluation, program development, and professional development training for non-profit, philanthropic, business, health, governmental, and educational entities.

About Harris-Stowe University

Founded in 1857, Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) was the first teacher education institution west of the Mississippi River and the 12th such institution in the United States. The University, as it exists today, is the result of several predecessor institutions which, through the years, expanded as separate schools, merged and finally became the newest member of the Missouri System of Public Higher Education. The university is a fully accredited four-year institution with more than 50 majors, minors and certificate programs in education, business and arts and sciences. Harris-Stowe's mission is to provide outstanding educational opportunities for individuals seeking a rich and engaging academic experience. HSSU's programs are designed to nurture intellectual curiosity and build authentic skills that prepare students for leadership roles in a global society.

