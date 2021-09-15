PEORIA - Father McGivney Catholic runner Elena Rybak set a new school record with a time of 17:56.9 on the three-mile course used for the IHSA state cross country meet in finishing second in helping the Griffins come in seventh at the First To The Finish meet held Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

The Edwardsville team also ran well as the Tigers finished 12th in the Class 3A race.

The Class 1A team title went to Winnebago with 64 points, with Tolono Unity coming in second with 89 points, Eureka came in third with 117 points, West Chicago Wheaton Academy was fourth with 228 points, in fifth place was Urbana University at 241 points, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic was sixth with 313 points, the Griffins came in seventh with 351 points, Stanford Olympia was eighth with 357 points, in ninth place was Clinton with 380 points and rounding out the top ten was El Paso-Gridley with 392 points.

Roxana came in 31st on the day with 814 points and Carlinville was 42nd with 1,099 points.

Besides Rybak's big race, Kaitlyn Hatley came in 12th for the Griffins with a time of 19:09.7, Jane Cummins had a time of 21:28.6, Claire Stanhaus was in at 21:35.2, Amelia Beltramea had a time of 23:04.2, Emma Martinez was in at 23:31.0, Sofia Luna's time was 23:58.1, Alyssa Terhaar was in at 25:16.3, Isabella Harris came in at 26:21.4 and Ava Giovando had a time of 27:32.1.

Riley Doyle led the Shells with a time of 20:03.7, with Gabrielle Woodruff coming in at 22:20.5, Makinzie Hosier was in at 23:25.6, Jessi Ponce's time was 24:54.1, Paige Lohman was clocked in 26:33.6, Lexi Ryan was timed in 27:48.7 and Taylor Partridge was in at 31:23.8.

Morgan Carrino was the top runner for the Cavaliers, coming in at 21:34.8, while Carolne Gibbel was in at 23:31.1, Braylee Gilmore had a time of 26:06.9, Samantha Scott had a time of 26:17.6, Jessica Strubbe had a time of 30:30.8, Sayuri Owada was clocked in 31:14.9 and Naomi Owada's time was 31:17.9.

Naperville North won the Class 3A race with 100 points, with Minooka placing second with 115 points, Naperville Central was third with 134 points, Winnetka New Trier came in fourth with 144 points, in fifth place was LaGrange Lyons with 182 points, Batavia was sixth with 194 points. Barrington came in seventh with 238 points, Libertyville was eighth with 253 points and both Algonquin Jacobs and Yorkville tied for ninth with 256 points each.

Nuttall, Coll, Lueking Lead Tigers: Edwardsville 12th In Class 3A Race

Edwardsville was 12th with 312 points, while Granite City entered individual runners, but did not have a team score.

Emily Nuttall led the Tigers with a time of 19:08.5, with Olivia Coll coming in at 19:13.9, Maya Lueking was in at 19:45.9, Whitney Dyckman had a time of 19:50.5, Madison Strotheide was in at 20:05.1, Anna Singh had a time of 20:34.2 and Makenna Lueking had a time of 22:15.4. Lauryn Fenoglio was the Warriors' lone runner, with a time of 20:41.2.

In the Class 2A race, Grayslake Central was the team champions with 96 points, with Dunlap coming in second with 114 points, Vernon Hills came in third with 117 points, Lake Forest was fourth with 172 points, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy was fifth with 185 points, in sixth place was Mt. Zion with 291 points, seventh place went to Normal University with 308 points, Dixon was eighth with 322 points, Chicago Payton came in ninth with 328 points and Chicago Latin concluded the top ten with 345 points.

Locally, Triad finished 16th with 434 points, Civic Memorial came in 33rd with 851 points and Jersey finished 44th with 1,294 points.

Ana Keller was the leading runner for the Knights with a time of 19:55.5, while Blaire Cunningham came in at 20:03.6, Chloe Gough had a time of 20:27.0, Kailey Peterson was in at 20:50.3, Kennedy Bowman had a time of 20:59.0, Amanda Bagwell was right behind at 20:59.9, Mattie Noyes had a time of 21:02.3, Claire Schaft was in at 21:50.2, Mikayla Niehaus' time was 23:34.9 and Hannah York had a time of 25:30.6.

Hannah Meisner led the Eagles with a time of 18:41.3, while Alyssa Mann had a time of 21:47.0, Katelyn Hallstead was in at 21:53.5, Eliza Donaldson had a time of 22:31.1 and Allison Hallstead was clocked in 22:52.0.

Morgan Johnson was the leading runner for the Panthers, coming in at 22:13.7, with Haile Carter having a time of 23:37.2, Abby Fraley had a time of 23:45.9, Reese Lorton came in at 25:07.4, Grace Steinacher was in at 25:18.0, Kate Heitzig had a time of 26:37.3 and Chloe Kallal's time was 26:52.9.

