Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville spearheaded a Shoeman Project venture with Cassens, Columbus and Worden school students and collected a grand total of 3,383 pairs of shoes.

Woodland Principal Tara Fox said the combined effort in the four buildings was “truly an amazing response.”

“It was to our challenge to do something great in honor of the anniversary of 9/11,” she said.

The drive kicked off on Friday, Sept. 4, but collections actually began on Sept. 8 and ended Sept. 11. The Shoeman volunteers picked up shoes on Monday, Sept. 14.

The shoe collection was done in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, although many of the kids simply look at it from an historical perspective.

“This starts that spirit of service and hopefully it will help make them into leaders,” Fox said.

Shoeman Water Projects has a mission to end water poverty through a financial contribution and by donating your new or gently used shoes.

Individuals, churches, schools, clubs, fraternal organizations, businesses and entire communities have worked tirelessly to collect new and gently used shoes, in support of the group’s mission of alleviating human suffering. Part of the group’s mission is to keep usable shoes out of landfills and educate about how water allows developing countries and people in them to succeed.

You can find out more specific information about the project at www.shoemanwater.org.

