O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is hosting an Electronics Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. The collection vehicle will be located in the parking lot in front of the Health Center at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, Illinois. The hospital’s Reverence for the Earth Committee invites the public to do their part to support environmental recycling efforts.

“As a Franciscan ministry, we strive to be good stewards of the Earth and proudly offer collection events such as this to the community,” states Chance Beeler, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s manager of mission integration, spiritual care and volunteer services. “It is an opportunity to reduce waste and treat the planet with respect.”

J&C E-Recycling will be managing the electronics recycling collection and will accept such items as computer towers, computer components, laptops and wire. Other items accepted include:

Printers

Cell Phones

Electric Motors

Monitors

Floppy Drives

Keyboards, Mice

Speakers

Electronic Motors

DVD/VHS Players

Battery Backups

Modems

Computer Fans

Batteries

LCD Screens

In addition to the items above, anything with a cord will be accepted, including pre-lit Christmas trees, refrigerators, washer/dryers, dishwashers, freezers, small appliances (blenders, bread machines, hair dryers, etc.), TVs, lawnmowers, weed eaters, lawn tools and microwaves.

Please note that there will be a $.50 per pound charge for TVs (plasma, console, projection-DLP), CRTs and monitors.

For specific questions about whether an item will be accepted, call J&C E-Recycling at 618-233-5009.

All donations are tax deductible. St. Elizabeth’s Reverence for the Earth Committee thanks everyone for their donations to help the hospital serve the community.

Through its Franciscan ministry, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital follows in the footsteps of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology. Below are a few more simple ways that you can do the same and become environmental stewards to the earth.

Bag it. When you go shopping, bring your own reusable bags. This preserves resources by cutting down on the vast number of paper and plastic bags that are discarded after a single trip.

Shop at your local farmers' market. This will help support farmers in your area and decrease the miles you drive to buy food.

Save on water. Drink water from the tap, instead of buying single-use bottled water, which requires much more energy to produce, store and transport. Use water filters if you are concerned about your local water supply.

Think before you print. With increased access to smart phones, iPads and laptops, oftentimes a hard copy is not necessary. Switching subscriptions and bill receipts to be sent via email is another great way to lessen paper waste.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

