Monday, March 19 (6 pm)

For Alton and Godfrey Residents on

Electricity Aggregation Referendum

On the March 20th ballot

Illinois residents can now vote to give their municipality the authority to choose an alternative electricity supplier for their community.

The initiative has been undertaken with the objective of reducing electricity costs for residents and small businesses.

Facts about the initiative:

  • Savings of 15% to 20% have been seen in other Illinois communities that have approved the referendum in the past.
  • Your electricity bill will continue to come from Ameren.
  • Ameren will continue to be responsible for maintaining your electrical service.
  • NO installation or home visits will be required.

Learn more about the initiative on

Monday, March 19th

Godfrey Village Hall

Meeting starts at 6pm

To learn more about initiative

Call: 618-465-6030 or visit www.alton-il.com

