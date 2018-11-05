SPRINGFIELD – With election day coming next Tuesday for the mid-terms, many people across the country are pushing for high voter turnouts.

Social media is full of political ads, voter education, and people displaying their early voting stickers for what is forming into an extremely important election cycle for Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike. Many state and local positions are currently up for grabs, and Riverbender.com's voting guide aims to inform those still on the fence about the candidates from whom they are given choices.

Much of this information is public record, but some of the candidates were able to complete questionnaires sent by reporters. Not everyone responded to those, so research into campaign promises, funding and voting records was conducted in order to properly display the candidates and what each represents.

The Illinois Treasurer is the chief financial officer of the entire state's government. That person is responsible for the state's funds and acts as the state's bank. Currently, Michael Frerichs is defending his seat from Republican Jim Dodge and Libertarian Michael Leheney.

JIM DODGE

Republican Jim Dodge was a sergeant in the Illinois Army National Guard and has a bachelor's degree from DePaul University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago with concentrations in finance as well as economics. He served as senior vice president at the Nielson Company, and led an advanced analytic practice at a consulting firm focused on artificial intelligence, data science and risk analytic. He was elected village clerk and also serves as a village trustee in Orland Park, Illinois.

Dodge's top sponsor is the Illinois Republican Party, which donated $48,845 to his campaign. He has also funded his campaign with just more than $33,000 of his own money.

MICHAEL FRERICHS

Democratic incumbent Michael Frerichs was elected to the position of Treasurer in 2014, having previously been an Illinois State Senator, representing District 52. He served on the committees of agriculture and conservation, the committee of the whole, financial institutions, licensed activities and pensions and public pensions and state investments. He served as the chair of the higher education committee as well.

He has a Bachelor's from Yale University and has worked as a teacher and a Certified Public Finance Officer.

Frerichs has drastically outspent his opponent with most of his money being provided by the Illinois Senate Democratic Fund at $898,563. The Illinois Federation of Teachers COPE donated $267,493, The Illinois Laborers' Legislative Committee donated $248,400, the Democratic Party of Illinois donated $245,108 and IPACE donated $222,900.

MIKE LEHENEY

Libertarian candidate Mike Leheney is a financial analyst received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Illinois. He worked as the manager of financial analysis and treasury for Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants. He also worked for Baxter, Cardinal Health and Ulta Beauty.

He described his campaign as “responsibility and transparency.” He believes the two party system has gotten the state into what he believes is his current mess. He said his unique position as a third party candidate will allow him to hold either side accountable and find compromise with each

