JERSEY/CALHOUN - In the Jersey County Sheriff's race, Mike Ringhausen tripped incumbent John Wimmersberg with 54 percent of the vote to Wimmersberg's 46 percent (4,701 to 4,044 votes).

Calhoun incumbent Sheriff William Heffington defeated challenger Jeff Kamp and Chase McNeal Prokuski, capturing an unofficial 74 percent of the vote Tuesday night.