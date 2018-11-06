EDWARDSVILLE – In the contentious rematch between Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, and her Republican contender Steve Adler, Ming-Mendoza seems to have retained her seat.

With all 225 precincts reporting, Ming-Mendoza led Adler 54,606 to 48,154. Both of them praised the amount of voters coming out this election day, with this mid-term election having a much higher voter turnout than the last one in 2014. Adler said in a text message with 205 precincts reporting that this year seemed to be the year of the female voter and candidate in Madison County, adding it seemed women won the vote regardless of opponent. He said male Republicans retained their seats when running against fellow males who were Democrats.

“The message of tonight's performance was enhanced turnout, almost general election turnout, and countywide, male candidates lost to female candidates almost universally,” Adler said in a text. “Male Republicans beat male Democrats almost universally. I've been doing this for a long time. Madison County females turned out for female candidates, regardless of orientation.”

Ming-Mendoza said she was happy the election was successful and that it was over.

“I'm excited, I'm happy and I'm relieved,” she said. “This has been mean, mean, mean, and I'm glad it's finally over. I'm happy and thankful for the confidence the voters have placed in me.”

