EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County voters definitely came out in force for the mid-terms this year, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said.

As much as 58.7 percent of all Madison County voters took their chance to participate in the democratic process Tuesday or before. This is compared to the usual mid-term turnout of 44-45 percent. Ming-Mendoza credited this to a “huge interest” in that election, adding “It's exciting to know people got out and voted for their message to be heard.”

Early voting consisted of at least 21,000 voters, Ming-Mendoza said, and 11,000 voted by mail ballots went out. Ming-Mendoza said many of those ballots have not been returned, and some never will return. Ming-Mendoza said ballots have to be postmarked no later than Tuesday and can come to her office no later than Nov. 20.

Canvassing of all the ballots must be done by Nov. 27 when the votes will become official.

