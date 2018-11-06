EDWARDSVILLE – Republican Chris Slusser retained his spot at Madison County Treasurer in a contentious race against local entrepreneur Chris Miller in a battle of two Chrises.

With final counts at 54,672 for Slusser and 45,579 for the Democrat Miller, Slusser appears to be the victor at this time. Votes will not be official until 15 days after the election, because votes post-marked with Tuesday's date will still be counted, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It's been a long campaign, we worked really hard, and we're all exhausted," Slusser said. "It feels good after a long campaign."

Slusser said he would continue taking politics out of the office of treasurer and would implement even more transparency to his position. He also thanked his family and staff, adding he was happy he would have more time with his family and that his staff would continue doing the great job he said they did.

He also had kind words for Miller, who he said called him shortly before he issued those statements. He said the two went to school and church together, having both grown up in the Kendall Hill neighborhood.

"I want to congratulate Chris Miller, we went to school together," he said. "I can't say enough good things about him. He made me earn every vote I got and I hope he stays involved. This is how democracy works."

More like this: