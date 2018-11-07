EDWARDSVILLE - Rachelle Aud Crowe was elected Tuesday night with 40,567 votes over Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, 29,467 votes, to fill the seat of Senator Bill Haine for the 56th District of Illinois.

Crowe released the following statement saying she’s just getting started on all the work that needs to be done.

“I’m honored to be your next Senator for the 56th District! The amount of support I’ve received has been overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who has volunteered their time and energy to my campaign. None of this would be possible without you. I’m excited to begin representing the citizens of this district in Springfield. There’s a lot of work to be done and I’m just getting started,” Crowe said.

Patton thanked his many volunteers who put in countless hours during his campaign.

“We talked about important issues affecting Illinois,” he said. “This is an important time for the state. I am going to focus now on Edwardsville. I thought I could help some of the surrounding communities in the Senate role. We did the best we could do; there is a lot of money spent on campaigning and we were obviously outspent and not able to get the message out like our opponent.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

