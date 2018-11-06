ALTON - Monica Bristow said she plans to continue representing her constituents following Tuesday night’s election for District 111 Representative against Mike Babcock.

In unofficial projections with 100 percent of the vote tallied, Bristow had 18,967 votes to Babcock's 18,683 votes.

“What a close race,” Bristow said. “The next step now is to continue to listen to and represent my constituents. I think I’ve done it fairly well over the last year, it’s been a lot of work.”

“When listening to all sides in the district you have your own thoughts and own beliefs, but you have to represent the district,” Bristow added. “I fought hard to do that and will continue to do that.”

