SPRINGFIELD - Incumbent Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, an Alton native, won his race with a projected 68 percent of the vote and Republican Jason Helland trailing behind with 30 percent.

Democrat Michael Frerichs made his acceptance speech early Tuesday night, beating Republican Jim Dodge and Libertarian Michael Leheney for Illinois Treasurer.

The Democrat from Downstate Gifford said accomplishments made during his first term, coupled with his quiet work ethic and ability to work with Republicans and Independents, led to his victory over Republican Jim Dodge, an Orland Park trustee in suburban Chicago.

“Ours was a campaign of people and policy, not personalities and name calling,” Frerichs said. “To the people of Illinois, I thank you for your trust and support. To Mr. Dodge, I thank you for a campaign that featured honest dialogue and honest disagreement.”

Frerichs, 45, said that he will continue to emphasize ways people can invest in themselves.

In Illinois, the state treasurer is the chief investment officer. The office manages approximately $30 billion on behalf of the state, families saving for college, and units of local government. Changes in investment strategies that Frerichs sought and lawmakers approved led to more than quadrupling of investment returns during his first term. In January 2015, monthly ROI was about $4 million. In July 2018, the latest figure available, monthly ROI increased to $23 million.

Frerichs pointed to treasurer’s office programs created or reimagined during his tenure that help people pursue their dreams. These include savings plans for college or trade school, removing barriers to a secure retirement, protecting residents from predatory companies, helping people with disabilities invest their own money for their future, and making capital available for farmers, entrepreneurs and neighborhood investment.

