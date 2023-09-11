ELDRED - Gregory Thomas "Fuzzy" Brannan was a devoted man to his family and a life of public service. Gregory died suddenly at home on Sunday in Eldred.

Gregory and what he always described as his "best friend," wife, Penny, were married for nearly 50 years. They have two children Adam and Ashley and four grandchildren. Greg also had an abundance of other family he left behind.

Greg served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He was extremely proud of his service time. He was also honored in the 100th Veteran Honor Flight and was a charter member of the Eldred American Legion.

The Vietnam veteran returned home and eventually joined the United States Post Office where he was a fixture around the Eldred and Calhoun County area as a mail carrier. He received the Postal Service's prestigious million-mile accident-free award. One of Greg's biggest accomplishments in his post office career was delivering mail to Calhoun County in the Flood of 1993, which was so appreciated by people, his wife said that without that they in some ways could have been cut off from the rest of the population nearby and miles away.

Greg ended his postal career in 2018.

Greg's pride and joy were his grandchildren, his golf cart, and farming. He was also described as a man who "could fix anything." One of Greg's passions was his time on the lawn mower and for those who took a drive by his house and farm land, they could very often spot him.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Airsman Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial will be at Eldred Memorial Gardens and the family will meet with friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Funeral Home. Eldred American Legion Auxiliary and the 5A's Rescue in Alton have been named as where any memorials are given, his wife said instead of flowers.

