COTTAGE HILLS - An elderly woman had an intense scare when her vehicle was leaving the Community Hope Center back parking lot on Thursday morning. The call came out at 9:50 a.m. that a woman was entrapped in her vehicle rolled over on the driver's side at the Hope Center. The woman hit a corner of a gate going out of the parking lot and then the car flipped over on its side and she couldn't escape. The woman apparently is a volunteer at the Hope Center, which is located at 1201 Hope Center Lane in Cottage Hills. The woman had to be cut out of the vehicle with Cottage Hills Fire Protection District's new jaws and cutters. "Because of the jaws and cutters, it wasn't difficult at all to cut the woman out," Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Chief Mike Thompson said. "The woman was transported to an area hospital, but her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. We are lucky with grants and some funds from our volunteers we were able to purchase the new jaws and cutters." Madison County Sheriff's Office quickly responded to the scene with the Cottage Hills Fire Protection District members. Bethalto Police also dispatched an officer to the crash scene.