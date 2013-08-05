The Oasis Women's Center and Senior Services Plus will be hosting a "Protect Our Community: Stop Elder Abuse Conference" on Friday, August 16, 2013 at Senior Services Plus. The event will take place inside the agency’s School House Grill from 1:15pm-4:00pm, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

Pre-conference activities will last from 1:15pm until 3pm and include presentations on “Victim Prevention Preparedness” presented by Piasa Martial Arts and “Protecting Your Identity” presented by Area Agency on Aging.

Speakers will discuss various topics, and an open panel will address questions from the public. The event is open to the public to help heighten community awareness about elder abuse and increase our ability to recognize and report abuse.

Executive Director Margarette Trushel of Oasis Women’s Center will serve as the event’s moderator. The goals of the conference are to heighten community awareness about elder abuse, to increase the community’s ability to recognize and report suspected elder abuse. Attendees will gain knowledge of local elder abuse services.

The event will be sponsored by 3rd Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council, MadisonCountyState’s Attorney’s Office, Oasis Women’s Center, and Senior Services Plus.

For additional information, or to RSVP for this event, contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org and check the event calendar. RSVP’s are encouraged but not required.

