ST. LOUIS – The definitive U.S. Pink Floyd tribute experience, El Monstero, is pleased to announce the dates for the winter concert series at The Pageant in The Loop.

El Monstero will perform six shows on December 17-19 & 21-23. Showtime for all concerts is 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30. This is an all-ages show.

This year, a portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Songs 4 Soldiers, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of combat veterans and their families who have limited resources. Learn more at www.songs4soldiersstl.org.

"The band is continuously looking for ways we can give back to our community," said Kevin Gagnepain, bassist for El Monstero. "We can't think of a better charity partner this year than Songs 4 Soldiers."

"We are so completely honored to be a part of one of the biggest and best St. Louis traditions," said Dustin Row, Founder of Songs 4 Soldiers. "Christmas has come early for Songs 4 Soldiers!"

El Monstero began its theatrical presentation of the band’s music in 1999. The band is comprised of St. Louis natives Mark Thomas Quinn (lead vocals/guitar/lap steel guitar), Jimmy Griffin (lead vocals/guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass/vocals), Bryan Greene (electric and acoustic guitar), John Pessoni (drums/vocals), Bill Reiter (keyboard/vocals), Jake Elking (keyboard), Dave Farver (saxophone), Erminie Cannon, Tandra Williams, and Kirstin Johnson (vocals).

El Monstero focuses on the Gilmore/Waters era of Pink Floyd, but ventures into albums recorded both before and after that time in the band’s history. El Monstero delivers an audio and visual experience like no other, combining pyro, massive theatrical props, innovative technology and lasers.

For more information, visit www.elmonstero.com. Follow El Monstero on Facebook, Twitter @El_Monstero and Instagram.

All COVID-19 precautions, restrictions and procedures will be strictly followed and enforced. Ticketholders are responsible for compliance with all COVID-19 venue protocol detailed at www.thepageant.com.

