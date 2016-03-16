Please join with us by attending our Eighteenth Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast sponsored by CBMC. This year’s breakfast will be held on Monday, May 2, 2016 at 7:00 a.m., at Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

We will join with Congressman John Shimkus (R) of the 15th District, Congressmen Rodney Davis (R) of the Thirteenth District and Congressman Mike Bost. (R) of the Twelfth District.

Our speaker this year, Mr. Mark Whitacre is an Ivy League Ph.D. and the highestranked executive of any Fortune 500 company in US history to become a whistleblower and is responsible for uncovering the ADM price-fixing scandal in the early 1990's. Come hear his story of how God can turn something evil into something good. “When Good Leaders Lose Their Way”

Mr. Steve Jankowski, Interim General Manager of WSIE Radio on the SIUE Campus Director of Alumni Affairs with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and past Illinois Bureau Chief of KSDK Television, will serve for the eighteenth t consecutive year as our Master of Ceremonies.

As always we expect the business community will respond quickly, reserving their tables and individual seats. We urge you to act immediately. For your convenience, you can order by phone using any major credit card. A table of 8 is only $160.00; individual tickets are $20.00 each. ($1.00 S&H per seat will be added for credit card orders).

To place your order or for more information call 618-463-6850.

We hope that you join us on Monday morning, May 2, 2016, If you cannot attend this year but would like to make a tax-deductible donation and stay on our invitation list, please check the box on the reservation card and return to us.

Please send your check, completed reservation card and a self addressed stamped envelope To: Congressional Prayer Breakfast Headquarters c/o Answer Midwest, Inc. 307 Henry Street, Suite 207 Alton, IL 62002-6326 www.cbmcstl.com.

Please NOTE ticket sales will end on April 24, 2016.

