Edwardsville High School’s Wrestling Club and Team head coach Pat McNamara hosted the Relentless Attack Wrestling Camp at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center beginning on July 28.

The camp is designed to teach students as young as six years old a large amount of skills to perform at their best ability early on. The “relentlessness” comes from the fact that the athletes used repetition of techniques in a structured environment in order to master the sport. The young athletes had the benefit of practicing their sport in the District’s new state-of-the-art Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The boys seemed to have an excellent time hitting the facilities' mats and pairing up with fellow wrestlers and competing. The sport, which can be considered a little too rough for some, seemed to have all of the kids smiling after each pin.

Article continues after sponsor message

The camp was broken down into hourly sessions. At 9 a.m., the two groups, 6-10-year-olds and 11-18-year-olds, all trained on technique. After that, the older boys hit the weight room, taking turns at various work out stations to get a full-body work out. The younger group instead worked with their coaches to learn more skills. After that hour long segment, more technique was covered. At noon, the 6-10-year-old group were finished for the day.

After the older boys ate lunch, they went over more technique. Clinicians that Coach McNamara called in to assist with the camp spoke with the campers in depth, as well as showed the campers some films to help further demonstrate their point. These clinicians included the Assistant Coach Daryl Thomas of Northern Illinois University, Assistant Coach Jon Morrison of Oklahoma State University, and Zane Richards, a current wrestler for the University of Illinois.

The remainder of the day was filled with more skill training and live wrestling demos. Between 4 and 5 p.m., the campers were picked up by their parents or guardians.

More like this: