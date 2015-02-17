The annual Edwardsville High School Talent Show not only showcases various types of talent in the district, but it also benefited a great cause – the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

The recently held show led by EHS Student Council sponsor Melissa Beck was once again a smashing success. Beck is also foreign language department chair at EHS.

“It always makes me proud when I see and hear the audience screaming out their cheers of support, clapping or shining their cell lights to a song,” she said. “This year we raised over $800 for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and had a lot of food brought in.”

Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey was in attendance and he said he “loved the entire event.”

“It was an absolutely amazing evening,” he said. “I am always impressed with the talent that exists among our students. Clearly our students are compassionate as demonstrated by the combined dance with our Key Club and special needs students. Other messages that were communicated through music were that everyone is beautiful and we need to accept who we are and, another student relayed a strong anti-drug message through her song dedication of a lost loved one due to a drug overdose.”

Beck said the acts included a wide variety of talents from singing, dancing, a violin medley to glow in the dark choreography, boxing and science experiments.

“The talent is endless at EHS,” Beck said. “The last several years we have had sold out shows. We have a very supportive community, administration, staff and student body here at District 7.”

Cramsey had a good way to sum up the show: “I was very proud of all who were involved with making this event happen as well as the performers.”

