EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s symphonic and concert orchestras performed and had what was described as an “incredible” experience Saturday at the University of Illinois’ Krannert Center.

More than 20 schools took part in the clinic and performance and were adjudicated by world-class conductors.

Dr. Donald Schleicher, professor of music at the University of Illinois, commented that Edwardsville’s symphonic orchestra had the “most impressive performance of the day.”

EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard said it was wonderful for the students to perform on stage at Krannert Center and experience such perfect acoustics, along with the training.

“I am extremely proud of our orchestra students and how well they performed at Krannert Center on Saturday,” she said. “The clinicians were impressed and I can say with confidence that we put the Edwardsville orchestra program on the map.”

