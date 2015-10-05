

The Edwardsville High School swim team continues to make waves with a solid lineup from top to bottom.

This past Thursday, the Tigers toppled O’Fallon 198-108.

Edwardsville head swim coach Christian Rhoten the team is right where he wants them at mid season.

“Our kids did off events against O’Fallon and I was surprised at how a lot of them did,” he said. “Kate May was only a second and a half off her best 100 butterfly time and was a double winner, also winning the 200 IM. She did an excellent job. Elizabeth McPherson was also a double winner and had a good meet.”

Edwardsville won the 200 medley relay in 1:56.29, the 200 free relay in 1:43.35 and 400 free relay in 3:58.21.

May was a double winner in the 200 IM, 2:08.68 and 100 butterfly, 56.79. McPherson won two races, the 100 breast in 1:12.07 and 100 free in 56.98.

Kate May said she is feeling more confident with every competitive swim.

“Hopefully that momentum will continue the rest of the season,” she said.

May is considering Purdue and Virginia Tech as top potential colleges at which to swim next year. She hopes to have the college choice figured out within the next month.

Sahar Rabiei blazed the trail in the 50 meters for Edwardsville, taking first place.

Victoria Brady was second in the 200 free, 1:59.58, followed by Sierra Brannan, 2:11.28, and Hope Roderick, 2:11.69.



Emily Webb was second in the 200 IM (2:24.06); Taylor Seilheimer won the 1-meter diving with a score of 230.13. Lydia Hemings was second, 196.45, and Brady was third with 162.90 points. Brady is just beginning her competitive diving high school career and has made great progress to start. The diving area is a weak point for many Illinois high school teams, but not Edwardsville, the team appears strong in each event.

Roderick was second in the 100 free, 1:01.41, followed by Brannan, 1:01.50.

Senior Caroline Caton was second in the 500 free, 5:20.49, Webb was third, 5:38.20.

Sophomore Rabiei turned in an excellent performance in the 100 backstroke, with a time of 1:04.79. Caitlin Medford was third in the 100 breast, 1:20.29.

“It is great for a coach to know what we are doing is working,” Rhoten said.

