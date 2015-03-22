Edwardsville High School's production of “Cinderella” under director Kate Motley was a smash on Friday night, Saturday night at Sunday afternoon at the high school.

“Cinderella” was first written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Every show was greeted with ovations and full houses. An additional day had to be added for Sunday because it was sold out.

“We had nearly 600 people in the auditorium and I thought each show went well,” said Cara Lane, publicist for the production. “Every ticket was accounted for. People seemed happy and our kids did the best to make the magic of Cinderella happen. I think we achieved that.”

Lane said the cast had limited time to rehearse, starting only in January.

“We had auditions back in December,” she said. “We had state theater festival in January and as soon as we got back on Monday night we had our first rehearsal for the spring musical. More than 150 students collaborated in various capacities for the show, from actors, tech crew, publicity, props, pit and costumes. It was just an awesome collaboration and great experience for the students and adults alike.”

Director Motley has been at the helm for 25 years and has had quite a career, Lane said.

“Cinderella” is not the easiest production to master, Lane added.

“There are many components with the magic aspect and there are always obstacles and challenges,” she said. “That is part of the reason the drama is so exciting. There is a lot of magic, especially in the transition of dress, set changes and of course the horse and carriage. I think the director would say this group has done really well together and it really jelled this week in practice."

CAST

Madelyn Foster (Cinderella)

Miley Heisfar (Fairy Godmother)

Annie Mosley (Younger Cinderella)

Abby Goeckner (Stepmother)

Brooke McGaughy (Grace)

Ali Mefford (Joy)

Ryan Serface (Prince Christopher)

Luke Goeckner (Lionel)

Jill Burroughs (Queen Constitina)

Taylor Robinson (King Maximillian)

Nickie Cashdollar (A Dove)

Clay Schoolman (Charles – A Cat)

Laura Hollingsworth, Marie Beatty, Megan Pollock, Ali Meehan (Four White Mice)

Michael Ezell (Cloth Merchant)

Destin Woods (Butcher)

Jacob Duniphan (Cheese Merchant)

Clay Schoolman (Baker)

Laura Hollingsworth (Older Sister)

Marie Beatty (Younger Sister)

Sarah Jobe (Young Girl)

Nickie Cashdollar (A Girl)

Hannah Nafziger (Another Girl)

Michael Ezell (Coachman)

Jayke White (Footman)

FEATURED WALTZERS

Marie Beatty, Nickie Cashdollar, Jacob Duniphan, Michael Ezell, Mitchell George, Laura Hollingsworth, Ben Musec, Hannah Nafziger, Riley Nahlik, Julia Paul, Megan Pellock, Clay Schoolman, Hannah Willmore, Destin Woods

VILLAGERS/PALACE GUESTS

Marie Beatty, Nickie Cashdollar, Max Chapman, Jacob Duniphan, Michael Ezell, Shelby Felchlin, Mitchell George, Laura Hollingsworth, Sarah Jobe, Amber Johnson, Maddie Litterst, Ali Meehan, Violet Midla, Ben Musec, Hanna Nafziger, Riley Nahlik, Clayton Osborne, Julia Paul, Megan Pellock, Clay Schoolman, Riley Threlkeld, Claudia Vasquez, Jayke White, Hannah Willmore, Destin Woods

CHILDREN'S ENSEMBLE

Ella Grace Glisson, Annie Motley, Maximus Mueller, Mercedes Mueller, Emma Vuagniaux, Sam Vuagniaux

ORCHESTRA

Flutes: Claire Chandler, Katherine Schoeberle

Clarinet: Laura Michael

Oboe: Grace Olsen

Trumpet: Chris Stevens, Carl Eastman, Brandon Korak, Mara Walters

French Horn: Ryan Brumback, Sarah Dietzen, Devon Woodcox

Trombone: Mark Haun

Percussion: Charlie Brockus, Sam Knebel

Violin: Kiersten Abernathy, Kathleen Browner, Katie Edmonds, Jacob Levin, James Longos, Colby Rouchka

Viola: Emma Hartman, Tegan Potter, Abbie Schaefer

Cello: Darius Cansler, Beau Lewis

Piano: Lynda Marshall

