EDWARDSVILLE - Three talented Edwardsville students - Ryan Ash, Christopher Byron and Adrienne Rose - have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Article continues after sponsor message

The National Merit Scholarship information was announced Wednesday. The finalists of the National Merit Scholarships will be announced in spring 2019.

Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said this about the three scholars: "District 7 is proud of these talented students who have achieved this prestigious level of academic success and commend them for their accomplishments. They represent their school, our community, and their families in such a positive way through not only their academic achievements but their volunteerism and community service."

Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey said: "Ryan, Christopher and Adrienne represent a very talented senior class. This group of students are among the highest scorers on the SAT of the group of seniors who hold the highest SAT composite average in our area. Academic excellence is a standard at EHS and these students have exceeded our high standards."

More like this: