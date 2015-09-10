EDWARDSVILLE - While Danny Duncan was in eighth grade at Liberty Middle School, his love for music combined with his passion for Eagle Scouts for a once in a lifetime building project.

After attending Cub Scout events with his brother, Joey, as a child, Danny decided it was only natural to join the Scouts as well. In natural progression of the program, Danny soon rose up the ranks to become an Eagle Scout.

Boys in Eagle Scouts are encouraged to undergo a project that demonstrates their leadership skills and their ability to see a project from beginning to end. Danny had a different idea for his project.

“Danny wanted to do something for the Jazz Band and Orchestra at the middle school,” Duncan’s mother, Eva said, “He approached his teacher, Mr. Gipson, and came up with the idea of a guitar rack for his band room. The orchestra room at the middle school also needed violin racks.”

After researching several other rack designs, Danny came up with his own design that would best fit both the band and orchestra rooms. With the help of Liberty Middle School and the Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters, Danny got the financial support to make his project come to life.

“From start to finish, the whole process took about four months,” Eva Duncan said, “The school wanted Danny to get the racks into the classroom before the start of school, and that kind of helped the project move a little faster.”

Finally, after months of planning and building, Danny’s Eagle Scout project was complete. The finished racks are now in their rightful homes of the Liberty Middle School band and orchestra rooms.

“I’m very proud of my son for what he accomplished,” Eva Duncan said. Now a freshman at EHS, Danny would love to help other Eagle Scouts pursue their own projects if he were asked.

“The Eagle Scouts are all about gaining leadership skills, and helping others through their projects,” Duncan said, “I’m sure he’d love to help other scouts.”

