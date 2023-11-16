EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Ameenah Abdul-Rasheed with the Student of the Month Award for the month of November. Ameenah Abdul-Rasheed was nominated by Social Sciences teacher Erin Kloster of Edwardsville High School.

Ameenah is the daughter of Jocelyn B. and Hakeem Abdul-Rasheed. She is very involved in her extracurricular activities, where she is the Head of Documentation for the EHS Robotics Club and is also president of the Rhoer Club, which is an affiliate group of the sorority Sigma Gamma Rho. This group benefits the community by helping young women learn about leadership and how to give back to their community through community service. Additionally, Ameenah is also a member of National Honors Society, National Science Honors Society, National Math Honors Society, National English Honors Society, and National Music Honors Society. As well as being very involved in the school and community, she has also been awarded the National African American Recognition Award. In her free time, Ameenah enjoys reading fantasy books, crocheting stuffed animals, and playing violin.

In the future, Ameenah would like to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, or Illinois State University. From there, she hopes to become a wildlife biologist or wildlife veterinarian, where she can focus on saving endangered species and can help create a healthier environment.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

