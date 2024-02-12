EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Alessia Heiser with the Student of the Month Award for the month of December. Alessia Heiser was nominated by World Languages teacher Christel Schwarz of Edwardsville High School.

Alessia is the daughter of Christopher & Dana Cattani-Smejkal and Timothy & Katie Heiser. She is very involved in the music department, where she has made ILMEA All-District six times, ILMEA All-State three times, and Bi-State two times. Additionally, Alessia is a member of National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Symphonic Band, Marching Band, and has been on high honor roll for three years. In her free time, Alessia enjoys making jewelry and playing the bassoon.

In the future, Alessia would like to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale or Purdue University. From there, she plans on majoring in microbiology and minoring in environmental science.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date

