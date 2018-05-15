HIGHLAND – Edwardsville softball coach Lori Blade won her 700th career game Monday as the Tigers broke a tie with a run in the top of the seventh to defeat Highland 3-2 in Highland. The win put the Tigers at 17-3 on the season, while the Bulldogs fell to 19-7.

Anna Burke was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for EHS, while Emma Lewis was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Taryn Brown was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Jordyn Henricks 1-for-3, Maria Smith 1-for-1 with a double and run scored, Lauren Taplin 1-for-4 with a double and run scored and Brooke Webber 1-for-3 with a double on the day.

Meghan Gorniak got the win for EHS in relief; Henricks got the start and struck out two on the day. The Tigers are at O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. today before hosting Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

