When the game has been on the line in recent years for Edwardsville’s boys soccer team, Landon Paul has always been one the Tigers could count on.

Paul made a major goal when Edwardsville won the state championship in boys soccer in 2013.

A midfielder, Paul recently announced he had signed a letter of intent to attend Maryville University in St. Louis. He is the son of Gary and Dana Paul.

He said the four years playing for Edwardsville were the best of his life.

“The school district and community are so supportive of the soccer program,” he said. “It is a dream of mine to play college soccer. It just shows you when you work hard and put yourself in right places you can accomplishment your goals.”

Paul said he plans to concentrate his studies in college in the accounting area. He said his coach – Mark Heiderscheid – inspired him to want to pursue that field with his accounting class in high school.

Heiderscheid views Paul in a rare group in the state of elite players. The coach describes him as a catalyst for his team in recent years.

