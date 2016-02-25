SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Orchestra Concert on Tuesday night was uplifting and compelling to the packed audience.

The EHS Orchestra is under the direction of Victoria Voumard. She said she thought the students gave “a remarkable performance.”

“They (the students) played with great sensitivity and musicality,” she said. “I am proud to be in a school district where there is so much support for the performing arts program. Superintendent Dr. (Lynda) Andre and Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. (Dennis) Cramsey were among our biggest fans in the audience.”

The Combined Concert Orchestras featured “Sinfonia No. 2 in D Major” by Felix Mendelssohn, arranged by Kirk Moss and “Concerto Grosso” by Giuseppe Sammartini, arranged by Paul Glass. Edwardsville’s Ryleigh Franklin was on violin, Auggie Margarida, violin, Kathleen McFarland, viola, and Abby Knight, cello.

The Symphonic Orchestra featured “Introduction and Allegro for String Quartet and String Orchestra, Op. 47” by Edward Elgar. The string quartet was Jacob Levin, violin, Kathleen McFarland, viola, Kyndal Ward, violin, and Will Jeziorski, cello.

The Combined Orchestras performed “Pirates of the Carribean,” by Hans Zimmer and “At World’s End,” arranged by Stephen Bulla. This work featured: violin – Kathleen McFarland, Jacob Levin, Kyndal Ward, viola – Abbie Schaefer, cello – Will Jeziorski and Jacob Paul, and percussion – Jackson Hallquist, Kerrington Holland, Nick Nelson and Jesse Plunk.

