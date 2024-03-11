EHS Orchestra Earns Acclaim at Illinois State University Festival

NORMAL - Edwardsville High School Fine Arts Chair/Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard and her orchestra students earned high praise in the recent Illinois State University High School Orchestra Festival.

Dr. Glen Beck, a presenter, told Voumard to convey his appreciation to the school administration, the accompanying chaperones and the parents of the students for their participation in the event.

Seven high schools and nine orchestras participated for a total of 540 high school string students on the ISU campus.

"I found the EHS orchestras attentive and flexible to new concepts and techniques, a compliment of your wonderful teaching," Dr. Beck said. "I loved the POR UNA CABEZA arrangement. Best wishes for continuing success with your students."

