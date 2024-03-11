Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

EHS Orchestra Earns Acclaim at Illinois State University Festival

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
March 11, 2024 11:48 AM March 11, 2024 12:00 PM
Listen to the story

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

NORMAL - Edwardsville High School Fine Arts Chair/Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard and her orchestra students earned high praise in the recent Illinois State University High School Orchestra Festival.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Glen Beck, a presenter, told Voumard to convey his appreciation to the school administration, the accompanying chaperones and the parents of the students for their participation in the event.

Seven high schools and nine orchestras participated for a total of 540 high school string students on the ISU campus.

"I found the EHS orchestras attentive and flexible to new concepts and techniques, a compliment of your wonderful teaching," Dr. Beck said. "I loved the POR UNA CABEZA arrangement. Best wishes for continuing success with your students."

More like this:

Jan 19, 2024 - Edwardsville High Announces All-State Band, Orchestra, Choral Group

4 days ago - Edwardsville High Musicians Shine at Prestigious ILMEA All-State Event

Jan 11, 2024 - Bel Springman Impresses with Well-Rounded Success

Jan 18, 2024 - MELHS Musician Kate Mueller Named First Chair In All-State Honors Band, Greer, Jones and Harry Mueller Also All-State

Feb 14, 2024 - Alton Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Broadway Hits Concert at Hatheway Hall

 

Print Version Submit a News Tip

Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
HOME  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2005-2024 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.