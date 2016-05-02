EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School recently had its New Friends Prom and once again at was a heart-warming success.

EHS Foreign Language Department Chair and Student Council Sponsor Melissa Beck said she believes this event is one of the most important ones at the school each year. The event was held April 22 at the high school.

“Our students look forward to this every year,” she said. “Our students have a glow on their faces every time we have accomplished this task. It gives you a warm feeling inside every time we put this event together.”

Edwardsville invites special needs students from throughout the region to attend the event. The Edwardsville Student Council coordinates the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the New Friends Prom event, Beck said it is apparent that everyone present to assist loves to make someone else smile.

“We pool kids from all the area communities to pull it off,” she said.

The event reaches a wide radius of area schools each year, with schools such as Triad, Granite City, Alton, Highland and Roxana making appearances.

Parents join the children in helping prepare for the event. This year, Triad kids provided the bulk of the meal.

More like this: